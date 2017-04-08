One killed in Greenville Co. gas station shooting

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot and later died at the hospital in Greenville County early Saturday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department was called to a Spinx gas station in the 1500 block of White Horse Rd. just before 2 a.m. for reports of a large crowd fighting and gunshots.

According to the Sheriff’s Department report, when the responding officers got to the scene, everyone involved left before they arrived. They were able to recover some shell casings from outside of the store.

Shortly after the response to the Spinx location, Deputies were called to the QT gas station at White Horse Rd. and Grove Rd. for a gunshot victim en route to the hospital in their personal vehicle.

EMS was called to assist the victim found at the QT and they were taken to the emergency room. The victim later died due to their injuries while at the hospital.

Investigators are treating this case as a homicide and ask that anyone who has information about this crime, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or call Crimestoppers at 864-23-CRIME.