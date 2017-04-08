5 kids hurt after inflatable goes airborne at church in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – Five children were injured after two inflatables were lifted by a strong gust of wind at Springwell Church, according to a Facebook post from the church.

The incident happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. at the church’s campus on Wade Hampton Boulevard Saturday.

The church was holding their annual Spring Carnival when an inflatable slide and a bounce house went airborne.

Children were inside the bounce house when it went airborne, according to the Taylors Fire Department.

The bounce house then hit a power line and shut it off, but, luckily, there was no fire, the fire department says.

The children were taken by EMS to the hospital.

In their statement on Facebook, the church says they are praying for those who were injured.

The children’s conditions are unknown at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

