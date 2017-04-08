Two inmates charged in Kirkland Correctional murders

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia are facing multiple murder charges after four inmates were found dead Friday morning just after 10 a.m.

According to SLED, Denver Jordan Simmons, 35 and Jacob Theophilus Philip, 25 have each been charged with four counts of murder. Both are currently serving life sentences for two counts of murder. Simmons was convicted in Colleton County in 2007 and Philip was convicted in Berkeley County in 2013.

The investigation is being handled by SLED with assistance from the SC Department of Corrections Police Services Division.

Both Simmons and Philip are being held at the SC Department of Corrections, according to the arrest report from SLED.

These cases will be prosecuted by the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

SEE PREVIOUS: 4 inmates found dead at a South Carolina prison, authorities say.