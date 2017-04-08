Woman admits she suffocated daughter, dumped body in field

Associated Press Published:
Janet Tyburski (Credit: Lorain County Jail)

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A Cleveland-area woman charged with suffocating her 26-year-old daughter and dumping her body in a field has pleaded guilty.

Janet Tyburski pleaded guilty to murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and corpse abuse Wednesday in a plea deal with Lorain County prosecutors in Elyria.

The 47-year-old Lakewood woman will spend at least 19 years in prison before she’s eligible for parole.

Prosecutors say Tyburski killed Rachele Tyburski at their home in March 2015 and kept the body at the house until dumping it two days later in Lorain County.

She apologized in court and said she wasn’t in her right mind when she put the body in a field.

Prosecutors say her younger daughter helped get rid of the body and is charged with corpse abuse and obstructing justice.

