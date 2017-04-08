Woman chokes teen for blocking view at Disney, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Orlando say a woman is accused of child abuse after choking a teenager who refused to sit down during a fireworks display at Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

An Orange County Sheriff’s arrest report says 41-year-old Tabbatha Kay Mature of Baltimore, Michigan, was sitting with her family Wednesday night, waiting for the nightly fireworks display. The teen, who was visiting the park with friends, stood up when the show started, blocking the Mature family’s view.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Mature “became aggravated” when they wouldn’t sit down. The girl and her friends decided to leave. Deputies say she told Mature, “You can take our spot.”

That’s when deputies say Mature wrapped her hands around the girl’s neck and squeezed. She wasn’t injured.

Mature was released from jail on a $2,000 bond. Records don’t list a lawyer for Mature.

