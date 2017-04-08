Woman dumps paraplegic ex-boyfriend in woods, leaves him to die in cold, police say

THOMASTON, Ga. (WFLA) – A Georgia woman is behind bars after police say she dumped her paraplegic ex-boyfriend in the woods and left him to die of hypothermia.

Ruby Kate Coursey, 27, faces felony murder charges and neglect charges in the death of Troymain Johnson, 33.

Investigators say the victim was last seen on March 14 when Coursey picked him up to run an errand, leaving his wheelchair at home.

Johnson was later found at a hunting camp about 70 miles south of Atlanta after a tipster, believed to be a relative of Coursey’s, pointed authorities to his body.

Investigators say Coursey pushed her ex out of her car and left him to die in the cold. The cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Family and friends remember the victim as a funny, kindhearted man with a talent for rapping, according to local station WMAZ.

