ID of man who died after crash on Fork Shoals Rd in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a crash that occurred on Fork Shoals Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Sunday.

85-year-old Richard E. Cullen, from Pelzer, was traveling west on Fork Shoals Road when he ran off the left side of the road and overturned down a large embankment, Highway Patrol says.

They say Cullen was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

He died from their injuries at the scene.

Cullen was pronounced dead at 3:54 p.m., according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

