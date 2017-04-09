2 men shot, severely injured at Asheville apartment building

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two men were shot at the Pisgah View Apartments on Granada St. in Asheville early Sunday morning, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Asheville Police report that two men in their mid-30s were shot around 1:30 a.m.

One of the men was shot multiple times and the other man was shot once. Both had to be taken to the hospital for surgery with serious injuries.

The Asheville Police Department is asking for anyone who may have seen the shooting or knows any information about the crime and/or suspects, to please call 828-252-1110.