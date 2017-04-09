At least 2 hurt after crash in Spartanburg Co.

Credit: Spartanburg Fire Department

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – At least two people are injured after a multi-car accident that occurred on John B. White Sr. Blvd, according to responders on the scene.

The accident happened just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

The roadway is currently blocked due to the crash.

Two people were trapped in two separate cars and had to be removed, according to responders on the scene.

No life-threatening injuries have been reported.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

