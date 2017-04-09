Car splits in 2, man dies after hitting cop car, fleeing scene

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Greensboro police say a man has died after striking a police cruiser then fleeing the scene.

A police department news release says the driver struck a police cruiser Saturday afternoon in a red Ford Focus.

The officer was struck in the rear and the vehicle fled the scene.

The news release says the Ford Focus struck another vehicle and a pole, and the driver of the Ford Focus was ejected from the vehicle.

Photos from WFMY-TV showed the red Ford Focus was split into two pieces in front of a PNC Bank along Battleground Avenue.

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford Focus died at the scene. He was identified as 24-year-old Luther Shameed Davis.

