Classic car show to benefit fallen Greenville officer Allen Jacobs

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville barbershop is hosting a classic car show on Sunday to benefit fallen Greenville police officer Allen Jacobs’ family.

The 2nd Annual Spring Dust Off will feature classic cars, live music and a whole hog cooked by the chef from Greenbrier Farms.

Proceeds from the event will go to Jacobs’ family as well as the Cops on the Court program Jacobs was a part of.

Organizers are hoping to have double the amount of cars from last year with more than 150 cars filling several parking lots.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Old Crow Barbershop in Greenville at 738 Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville.