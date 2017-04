ANDERSON CO, SC (WSPA) — A man was killed in a fiery crash Sunday morning, according to the Anderson Co. Coroner’s Office.

The wreck happened at 2:45am on Old Anderson Road in Pendleton.

The coroner says John Marshall Cordell II, 22, went off the road and struck a tree.

Cordell’s vehicle caught fire and he died at the scene.

Officials say the victim was less than five minutes away from his home in the 1300 block of Auton Rd in Pendleton.