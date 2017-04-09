Crews fight house fire in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO. S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple fire departments were called to put out a house fire near Marietta in Pickens County Sunday.

Chief McJunkin with the Dacusville Fire Department says a call came in around 8:45 a.m. from the family that lived in a home on Pace Bridge Rd., which caught fire. Everyone was able to get out of the house safely.

The fire completely destroyed the home, with only the chimney left standing.

According to Pickens Rural Fire Chief Billy Gibson, their department assisted Dacusville Fire along with multiple other assisting fire departments.