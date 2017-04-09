Crews battling forest fire in McDowell Co.

By Published: Updated:

MCDOWELL CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews are working to contain a forest fire in Woodlawn near Dobson Knob, according to emergency officials.

They say the fire is burning in a remote area of Old Linville Road.

Dense smoke is likely in the northern part of the county tonight because of the fire.

There are currently no evacuation orders.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s