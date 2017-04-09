Missing NC teen talks with police via Facebook, won’t reveal location

LELAND, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing North Carolina teen who might be with her 25-year-old ex-boyfriend made contact with police on Saturday afternoon, officials say.

However, Mackenzie Gail Rogers, 17, is still missing after communicating with Norfolk, Virginia police via Facebook.

Police said Rogers, who was last seen Friday night, would not tell them her location, Marielena Balouris of WAVY-TV reported.

Rogers was last seen at a residence on Buckwood Court in Leland in Brunswick County.

Her method or direction of travel is unknown but officers believe she is with her ex-boyfriend, Christopher Brantner, in Norfolk.

Rogers is described as a white female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black T-shirt, Carolina blue basketball shorts and black Vans shoes.

She recently got out of a drug rehab program, officials said.

Anyone with information as to Mackenzie’s whereabouts should contact Det. Ashley Stout at 910-880-4902, or call 911.

More stories you may like on 7News

2 men shot, severely injured at Asheville apartment building Two men were shot at the Pisgah View Apartments on Granada St. in Asheville early Sunday morning, according to the Asheville Police Departme…

Crews fight house fire in Pickens Co. Multiple fire departments were called to put out a house fire near Marietta in Pickens County Sunday.

Classic car show to benefit fallen Greenville officer Allen Jacobs The 2nd Annual Spring Dust Off will feature classic cars, live music and a whole hog cooked by the chef from Greenbrier Farms.

4 killed in SC prison strangled in 30 minutes, coroner says Autopsies on four inmates found dead inside a cell in a South Carolina prison say they were all strangled and were killed within 30 minutes …

KFC suspects also charged with armed robbery of sneakers, deputies say The two suspects who were arrested after a deadly shooting at a KFC in Spartanburg are also connected to other crimes, according to the Spar…