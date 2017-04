Parade held in Columbia for USC women’s basketball team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A celebration was held for the University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team after they became national champions last weekend.

The parade was on Main Street and began at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

During the celebration, the mayor of Columbia renamed a street after Coach Dawn Staley.

