Parade held in Columbia for USC women’s basketball team

By Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A celebration was held for the University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team after they became national champions last weekend.

The parade was on Main Street and began at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

During the celebration, the mayor of Columbia renamed a street after Coach Dawn Staley.

