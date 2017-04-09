PICS: Bataan Death March survivor honored at event in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – American Legion Post and Squadron 200 of the Sons of the American Legion hosted an event today to honor a very special man.

Wayne Carringer is one of about 50 remaining survivors of the Bataan Death March that occurred in the Phillippines during World War II.

Carringer was presented with many awards at the event, including the Quilt of Valor — a plaque for 72 years of continuous service to the American Legion.

Bataan Death March Event

