PICS: Bataan Death March survivor honored at event in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – American Legion Post and Squadron 200 of the Sons of the American Legion hosted an event today to honor a very special man.

Wayne Carringer is one of about 50 remaining survivors of the Bataan Death March that occurred in the Phillippines during World War II.

Carringer was presented with many awards at the event, including the Quilt of Valor — a plaque for 72 years of continuous service to the American Legion.

Bataan Death March Event View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Mike Nanney describing the Bataan Death March (Credit: Ken Frank) The March on Hwy 9 Boiling Springs (Credit: Ken Frank) The March on Hwy 9 Boiling Springs (Credit: Ken Frank) Flag Ceromony at the Springs in Boiling Springs (Credit: Ken Frank) Flag Ceremony at the Springs (Credit: Ken Frank) The crowd at the VA Center in Asheville (Credit: Ken Frank) Cynthia Breyfogle, Director of the Charles George VA Center (Credit: Ken Frank) Clebe McClary, USMC VietNam Wounded Warior (Credit: Ken Frank) Spartanburg County Sheriff's Dept Drill Team (Credit: Ken Frank) Spartanburg County Sheriff's Dept Drill Team (Credit: Ken Frank) Mike Nanney presenting Wayne Carringer (Credit: Ken Frank) Mike Nanney and Jack Wright(District 5 Commander of the American Legion) presenting the Quilt of Valor to Mr. Carringer (Credit: Ken Frank) Wayne Carringer's Response (Credit: Ken Frank) Wayne Carringer's Response (Credit: Ken Frank) Wayne Carringer with the Drill Team (Credit: Ken Frank) Wayne with the Drill Team (Credit: Ken Frank) Drill Team (Credit: Ken Frank) Wayne and his family (Credit: Ken Frank)

More stories you may like on 7News

2 men shot, severely injured at Asheville apartment building Two men were shot at the Pisgah View Apartments on Granada St. in Asheville early Sunday morning, according to the Asheville Police Departme…

Crews fight house fire in Pickens Co. Multiple fire departments were called to put out a house fire near Marietta in Pickens County Sunday.

Classic car show to benefit fallen Greenville officer Allen Jacobs The 2nd Annual Spring Dust Off will feature classic cars, live music and a whole hog cooked by the chef from Greenbrier Farms.

4 killed in SC prison strangled in 30 minutes, coroner says Autopsies on four inmates found dead inside a cell in a South Carolina prison say they were all strangled and were killed within 30 minutes …

KFC suspects also charged with armed robbery of sneakers, deputies say The two suspects who were arrested after a deadly shooting at a KFC in Spartanburg are also connected to other crimes, according to the Spar…