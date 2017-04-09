Recall issued after dead bat found in salad sold at Walmart

(WFLA) – A recall has been issued for a prepackaged salad mix sold in Florida after a dead bat was found inside a bag sold at Walmart.

Fresh Express announced a precautionary recall of its 5 oz. Organic Marketside Spring Mix.

The mix was marketed in a clear container with production code G089B19 and the best-if-used-by date of APR 14, 2017 located on the front label, and UPC code 6 8113132897 5 located on the bottom of the package.

Two people discovered the dead bat in a package they had purchased in Florida.

The salads were carried at the retailer’s stores across the Southeastern region of the United States.

After lab testing, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could not determine whether the bat in the salad had rabies.

Fresh Express says anyone who has purchased the recalled product should discard and not consume it.

If you’ve already eaten this salad and did not find suspicious material, you are not at risk and there is no need to contact health authorities.

A full refund is available where purchased or by calling the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at 1-800-242-5472 between 8 am and 7 pm Eastern time.

