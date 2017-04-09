1 dead after crash on Fork Shoals Rd in Greenville Co. - One person is dead after a crash that occurred on Fork Shoals Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Sergio Garcia wins 2017 Masters title - Sergio Garcia has won his first major title at the 2017 Masters tournament today.

India news anchor learns of husband’s death on live TV - People across India are hailing the composure of a television news anchor who learned of her husband’s death as she delivered a breaking new…

Dramatic video captures great white shark trapped on California beach - Dramatic video captured by onlookers shows a stranded great white shark struggling to survive.

Parade held in Columbia for USC women’s basketball team - A celebration was held for the University of South Carolina's women's basketball team after they became national champions last weekend.

At least 2 hurt after crash in Spartanburg Co. - At least two people are injured after a multi-car accident that occurred on John B. White Sr. Blvd, according to responders on the scene.

Car splits in 2, man dies after hitting cop car, fleeing scene - Greensboro police say a man has died after striking a police cruiser then fleeing the scene.

Missing NC teen talks with police via Facebook, won’t reveal location - A missing North Carolina teen who might be with her 25-year-old ex-boyfriend made contact with police on Saturday afternoon, officials say.