GREENVILLE CO, SC (WSPA) — Deputies are on scene after a shooting at a Greenville County night club.

It happened around 3am at Club Luna on White Horse Road in Greenville, according to dispatchers.

Officials say one person was shot.

We’re still working to learn the victim’s name and condition.

Our crew on the scene says the area is blocked off with tape and investigators on scene.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.