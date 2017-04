Students face charges after mutilating mouse, posting pics on social media

LUDLOW, MA (WWLP) – Two high school students are facing animal cruelty charges after mutilating a mouse and posting the images on social media.

If convicted, these two Ludlow, Massachusetts teens could face up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Sergeant Daniel Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department told NBC4’s sister station WWLP that the pair of teens purchased the mouse from Petco. Disturbing images posted on social media show the mouse mutilated on a plate.

According to Sgt. Valadas, students starting sharing those disturbing images and informed Ludlow High School officials about the incident. That’s when school officials got involved and an investigation by the police began.

Sgt. Valadas said this incident disrupted learning at the high school: “A little bit shocking to see students, young people involved in that type of activity, outside of the lab setting and no real reason to do something like that to an animal that you just purchased. It’s our duty to bring this forward to the court, and we’re going to do so.”

The 17-year-old female and 18-year-old male Ludlow residents face charges of animal cruelty, a felony. Cruelty to animals is one of the oldest statutes in Massachusetts. It mandates that police must get involved.

On Monday, Ludlow police will file a criminal summons in Palmer District Court.

