ANDERSON CO. (WSPA)–A crash has shut down all lanes of I-85N in Townville at exit 11.

According to dispatchers, the call came in as a 3-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler and 2 cars. The 18-wheeler overturned. Townville Fire, EMS, and Highway Patrol are on scene. Troopers report injuries with the accident.

A 7News crew is on the way.

Here is a list of current accidents on the SC Highway Patrol Website.