TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities say a gust of wind lifted a bounce house into the air at a church carnival over the weekend.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at Springwell Church.

The church said in a statement that five children were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

In an update posted Sunday on its Facebook page, the church said two children remained in the hospital in stable condition.