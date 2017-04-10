8 arrested after fight on I-26 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – Police say eight people were arrested after a fight on I-26, according to Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

They say it happened on 4/9 around 12:30 p.m. around the 25 mile marker.

Deputies say the call came in as multiple people fighting along the side of the highway and a firearm may have been involved.

When they got there they saw 8 people along the side of interstate along with two cars.

The vehicle in front had a flat tire and was up on a jack.

They say the vehicle with the flat was occupied by Bryson Foster and Hunter Stanley.

Foster told deputies he called a friend Dalton Storie to help him with his flat tire.

Deputies say Storie was in the second car with Timothy Fowler, Brooks Johnson, Victoria Frye, Tamara Satterfield, and Amber Fowler.

Stanley and Johnson started to fight an no reason was given to deputies except they didn’t get along, according to the report.

Deputies say a syringe, possible heroin and marijuana were found on the ground near the second vehicle during the investigation.

No one was charged with for the drugs since they didn’t know who they belonged to, according to the report.

All 8 people were arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct.