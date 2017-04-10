911 operators shift spotlight during Telecommunications Week



SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Across the country, this week honors the men and women on the other side of your 911 call.

One Upstate operations center is turning the spotlight on its ear by instead raising awareness about important causes.

“We are the voice. The first voice that you hear when you call 911,” says call taker Pamela Ferguson who is often speaking to people on the worst days of their lives.

“You never know what you are going to pick up on that line when you hit that button.”

But these are the voices – the people – directing help your way.

Their jobs are often unnoticed; their personal lives never on display.

“My cousin just passed Thursday, so we buried her yesterday, from Pancreatic Cancer.”

So when it was time to choose a theme for their Telecommunicators Week Celebration, Ferguson decided it wasn’t about them but awareness about the illnesses born by the lives they touch daily.

They don’t want to take the spotlight of this week, so they shift it where there’s a need for awareness.

And while the ribbons and themes are front and center, Spartanburg 911 director Mike Flynn says the community is doing its part to make sure this team is thanked, through food, gifts, and support.

“They don’t do it for the money, they don’t do it for the schedule, and they don’t do it for the recognition but nationwide, it’s important to celebrate them,” says Flynn.

Ensuring that a job often perceived as thankless is honored and their spotlight reflecting on illnesses still searching for a cure.