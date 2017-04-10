BMW Tourney To Experiment With Measuring Devices

BMW Charity Pro-Am

GREENVILLE, SC (April 10, 2017) — The BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation will be one of only four Web.com Tour tournaments to test the use of distance measuring devices during competition, bringing the local tournament into the fold of a potentially historic decision by the PGA TOUR.

“This is a huge announcement and it’s very exciting to be part of something that could ultimately be so significant to professional golfers for years to come,” said Marshall Bettendorf, Tournament Director. “We will be the very first tournament for this test, so all eyes will be upon us.”

The other three Web.com Tour tournaments selected to take part in the test are the Rex Hospital Open (May 29-June 4), Rust-Oleum Championship (June 5-11) and Air Capital Classic (June 12-18). The BMW Charity Pro-Am and Rust-Oleum Championship are the only two of the four events to be broadcast on Golf Channel.

After the completion of all three tournaments, the PGA TOUR will seek further evaluation and feedback from each Tour’s Player Advisory Council.

“I’m excited about using lasers during the BMW Charity Pro-Am,” said Kyle Thompson, Web.com Tour member and Greenville resident. “We’ve debated for years whether lasers would speed up play, and now we will finally get some answers. I think the amateurs especially will love being able to use them as they do in every round they play.”

The 2017 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation will take place the week of May 15-21 at Thornblade Club, The Preserve at Verdae and Furman University Golf Club. For complete information, including sponsorship, playing and volunteer opportunities, visit bmwcharitygolf.com.