Clemson Among National Wins Leaders

Clemson Athletics

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Tigers moved up one spot to No. 4 in this week’s Collegiate Baseball poll and remained in the top five in the Baseball America ranking (No. 5) and USA Today coaches poll (No. 4). Clemson (28-5, 13-2 ACC) won all four games last week, including a three-game sweep of Virginia Tech last weekend.

Clemson’s 28 wins tie the Tigers with Oregon St., Mercer, and Texas Tech for most wins in the national. Their .848 winning percentage is third overall.

It marked the 16th week in a row (dating to 2016) the Tigers were ranked in the top 25 of at least one of the polls and the sixth-straight week ranked in the top 10 by Baseball America. Clemson, who is 27-3 in its last 30 games, plays three contests this week, starting with a Tuesday night home game against Charleston Southern before playing a three-game series at No. 25 Florida State from Saturday to Monday.