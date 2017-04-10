Clemson University re-evaluates location for new Duke Energy power plant



CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – People living in one Upstate neighborhood are celebrating a small victory.

Duke Energy announced plans in February to put a new power plant in a Clemson neighborhood. Neighbors say they didn’t know about the project until a couple weeks ago and were immediately opposed to it.

Monday evening, Duke held a public information session on the proposed project. However, everyone in attendance got some surprising news that came from a conversation Rep. Gary Clary (R- House District 3) had with the university administration.

“President Clements has admitted that they fumbled, that they dropped the ball, and that starting in the morning there’s going to be a complete re-evaluation of this project,” Clary said.

Mark Land, Clemson University’s president of university relations, says the university needs the project to support their growing community. Now, they’ll just reconsider the location of it.

“Clemson University owns a lot of land,” neighbor Leslie Hughes said. “It doesn’t have to be this close to a residential neighborhood.”

The current proposal is about a hundred feet away from property lines near Roslyn Drive and Vineyard Road. Duke Energy says they considered that location because it’s next to an already existing power line corridor.

“They’re going to destroy the town relationship with the community if they do this,” said Tanya Hyatt, whose property would back up to the proposed plant.

The University wanted to keep the good relationship with the community, and they listened to residents’ concerns over noise, safety, and home value depreciation.

Duke Energy says they’re excited to work with the University in finding an alternate location.

“We want to make sure the public understands what we’re doing moving through this process, so there’ll be a lot more communication,” said Ryan Mosier, a representative with Duke Energy.

Land says Clemson does not have any other possible locations yet.

Mosier says construction on the plant was supposed to begin in November and be completed by early 2019. However, there’s no word yet on how finding an alternate location will affect that time table.