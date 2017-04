GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — One person is dead after troopers say they ran off the road and struck a billboard.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Monday on White Horse Road near Grove Road.

Troopers say an 82-year-old from Greenville was driving a 2004 Dodge pickup truck when they ran off the road and struck a billboard support.

The driver died at the scene from their injuries.

The coroner’s office has not released the victim’s name as of 7:45 a.m. Monday.