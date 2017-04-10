Greenville woman calls $250K lottery win “best birthday ever”

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – A Greenville woman called winning $250,000 the “best birthday ever.”

The woman bought a winning Cash Winfall ticket on her birthday at Ikes Food Mart on Mills Avenue according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Her name and the birthday age she was celebrating were not released. She told lottery officials the money will pay for a trip and to finish buying her home.

As on Monday, SCEL says three top $250,000 prizes remain in the game that costs ten dollars a ticket.

The odds of winning a top prize are one in 660,000.