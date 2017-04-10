LeadHER Greenville holds Women’s Symposium

The Greenville based organization LeadHER Greenville is holding a Women’s Symposium this month. It’s a group of young professional women not only dedicated to developing professionally and personally, but also contributing to the Greenville community.

LeadHer evolved from the YWCA’s Junior Board of Directors in 2013 and organizer Jasmine Twitty said it provides a space where young professionals can learn, network, and grow together.

Twitty said they have a diverse membership with members that come from a variety of sectors including corporate, higher education, nonprofit, healthcare, and government.

Members engage in activities including service projects, a book club, notable guest speakers, social events, and planning events such as the Women’s Leadership Symposium II.

The event will be held on April 29 from 8:30 a.m – 2:00 p.m. There will be time for breakfast and networking before the sessions begin at 9:00 am .

Twitty said she is excited that the venue is Clemson One located on the 5th floor of the One Building on Main Street. Attendees will be able to select from workshops including effective communication, diversity and inclusion, relationship-building, public speaking, negotiation, and personal finance.

Twitty said there will also be a panel discussion featuring a female entrepreneur, elected official, and nonprofit professional discussing issues that impact female leaders. Speakers include: Dr. Nika White (Sr. Advisor at Greenville Chamber), Deb Sofield (renowned speaker, author, and executive coach), Tiffany Santagati (Sr. Vice President at Southern First Bank), Robin Bylenga (owner of Pedal Chic – biking store specialized for women), Zach Brewster (Human Resources executive), Adela Mendoza (Executive Director of Hispanic Alliance), Jil Littlejohn (City Councilwoman and Executive Director of Urban League of the Upstate), Valerie Brooks (Toastmasters)

Tickets are $25 and include breakfast and lunch. Ticket sales end April 27

Membership – Young professionals interested in LeadHER Greenville can visit the website at http://www.leadhergreenville.com or follow us on social media @leadhergreenville – Will begin accepting new members in May and applications are now available on the website.