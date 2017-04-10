Man arrested in child exploitation investigation in Hendersonville

Johnathan Cody Alexander
Johnathan Cody Alexander

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – An Arden man has been arrested in an ongoing child exploitation investigation, according to Hendersonville Police.

They say their detectives and agents with the Department of Homeland Security arrested Johnathan Cody Alexander.

He is charged with solicitation of a child by a computer to commit an unlawful sex act resulting in an appearance at a meeting location and dissemination of obscene material to a child under 16.

He is being held at the detention center on a $10,000 secured bond.

The police department asks you to contact them with information involving the exploitation of minors. You can call police at 828.697.3025 or Crime Stoppers at 828.697.STOP.

