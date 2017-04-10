Man gets 25 years for child sex abuse, kidnapping in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man got a 25-year prison sentence after he admitted he abducted and sexually assaulted a child, according to the solicitor’s office.

Dedrise Barksdale, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping.

They say he will serve 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for release.

Barksdale will also be added to the Sex Offender Registry.

Investigators say Barksdale woke up a sleeping 7-year-old girl at a home on Bee Street early in the morning on Oct. 10, 2015.

They say he was an acquaintance of the victim’s family.

Barksdale took the girl into a wooded area behind the home where he removed her pants, choked and hit her, according to investigators.

Police found her clothes in the woods.

Barksdale ran and was caught the next day at a home in Newberry.

They say he admitted to sexually assaulting the child in an interview with police.

The collected DNA evidence from the victim and connected to Barksdale, according to the report.