NC Mom of toddler found dead on porch charged in boy’s death

Jamie Lyn Basinger (credit: Burke Co. Sheriff's office)
Jamie Lyn Basinger (credit: Burke Co. Sheriff's office)

MORGANTOWN, NC (WSPA) – The mom of a 3-year-old by found dead on the front porch of a Burke Co. home has been charged in the boy’s death, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say someone driving by called 911 when they saw the boy lying on the porch at the home on Hopewell Road in Morganton.

The sheriff says the boy’s mother, Jamie Basinger, 23, and her boyfriend were asleep in the house at the time, according to Associated Press.

Basinger is charged with felony manslaughter and felon child abuse, according to the sheriff’s office.

