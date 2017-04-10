NC police looking for man tied to 11 rapes dating back to 2009

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man believed to be tied to nearly a dozen rapes that occurred over the course of a year, beginning in June 2009.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the department’s cold case sexual assault unit is using the month to focus on solving cold case rapes in the city, according to a department news release.

The suspect police are looking for this week is wanted in connection with 11 rapes that occurred at apartment complexes in Fayetteville, Hope Mills and Cumberland County beginning June 24, 2009 and ending July 17, 2010.

The rapes all occurred between 9:00 p.m. and 7:15 a.m. during various days of the week, police said. The suspect’s DNA was recovered at several of the crime scenes and has since been loaded into the National DNA Database.

The suspect has been described as follows, according to police:

• Black male

• In his 20s (could be in his 30s now)

• 5 foot 9 to 6 feet tall

• 160-200 pounds

• Slender to medium build

• His hair was covered most of the time; possibly shoulder length or slightly longer dreadlocks

• Face covered during several of the rapes; possibly scruffy facial hair

• His clothing was described as a black do-rag, black jersey with a number in the 80s on the front, black shoes with three white stripes down the side (possibly Adidas), wearing a watch with a grey or white band, and his face was covered with a bandanna or shirt

• Two of the victims stated the suspect smelled strongly of cigarettes, one advised the suspect smelled bad, and one advised the suspect was intoxicated and smelled like Guinness Draught Beer

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the rapes to come forward.

Anyone with information concerning this sexual assault investigation or a sexual assault case more than five years old is asked to contact Detective J. Benazzi with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 257-3668 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit information to Crimestoppers by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).