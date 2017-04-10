New Rick Erwin restaurant to open at Drayton Mills in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A new restaurant is coming to Spartanburg County’s Drayton Mills Marketplace.

The restaurant, The Standard: A Refined Kitchen, is a new development from Rick Erwin Dining Group. The group owns five other locations in Greenville and Clemson.

The restaurant will feature indoor and outdoor dining space in the former Drayton Mill Company Store.

“I couldn’t be more excited about our new concept or the tremendous opportunity to have it introduced to the Spartanburg community,” says company founder Rick Erwin.

The casual dining restaurant will seat 185 guests and could hire as many as 100 employees. It is expected to open between mid-March and early April.

Fresh, made to order items planned for the menu include salads, sandwiches, burgers, pasta and entrees such as St. Louis ribs, Southern Fried Chicken, Grilled Atlantic Salmon, and Lump Crab Cakes. House made desserts will top off the menu.

The development is part of the mixed-use Drayton Mills that includes 289 loft apartments on Drayton Road near Spartanburg.

The Standard restaurant Drayton Mills View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Sample menu for The Standard