New Spartanburg Co. Courthouse, other buildings may cost $216 million

Spartanburg County is a step closer to asking taxpayers to help solve an expensive mold problem and now we know just how expensive it might be.

Consultants told the county today it would likely cost $216 million dollars to replace a county courthouse plagued with mold and safety problems.

But that pricetag extends to other buildings, too. And despite the looming penny sales tax increase to pay for it, there’s little opposition to be found.

Councilman Roger Nutt acknowledged the $216 was unexpected and “substantial,” but he said “I definitely support fixing the courthouse. Number 1. The others, I think it would be irresponsible of us not to take care of it when we can.”

Councilman Roger Nutt is referring other structures included in that proposed plan, namely the aging County Administration Building, and City Hall which also houses the City Police Department.

Under the recommended plan, the new courthouse will be built behind the old one along with a parking garage and this area will become a county park.

Clerk of Court Hope Blackley, who also attended Monday’s closed door meeting, says despite the extensive mold remediation earlier this year, the problem persists.

“There’s a study that’s been done that I just received last friday where there’s been some mold found in a courtroom in probate court, spoke with head of maintenance just this morning who will put out a bid for remediation of that area,” she said.

And Nutt, quick to point out, the report shows most of the courthouse is “inappropriate” from a safety level, too, which is why he is behind a penny sales tax increase to fund the project.

“It’s as bad as it’s been made out to be,” he said.

Even Spartanburg Tea Party head Karen Martin, says this hike is one she would support, too.

“This is probably the first time that I have supported the tax increase because this building and the employees that are working in there, they’re serving directly the public and that is a service that the public should be paying for,” said Martin.

The $216 million plan is not the only possibility, but the consultants say it’s the best. If you break it down the cost of the county courthouse alone is $100 million dollars.

Supporters say there’s a savings to taxpayers in the long run by doing it all now. Also, the way the penny sales tax law works, you have to have it place for an even number of years, which means there will be money left over So the consultants suggest putting that toward improving and replacing the other buildings that really need it.