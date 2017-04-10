New training jet built at Lockheed Martin in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A new training aircraft is being built by Lockheed Martin in Greenville.

They hope the Greenville facility will be the final assembly and checkout site for the new jet.

Senator Lindsay Graham was in town Monday touting the impact of the T-50-A fighter aircraft.

“If the Air Force buys these jets it will be a wise use of your money. It will get us to where we need to go. In terms of having the finest air force in the world, continuing to have the finest air force in the world. And it would be a good purchase, be a good price.”

US Representative Joe Wilson was also at Monday’s event.