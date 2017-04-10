Panthers Release Preseason Schedule

Carolina Panthers

Home games against two 2016 playoff teams – Houston and Pittsburgh – highlight the Carolina Panthers’ 2017 preseason schedule announced Monday by the National Football League.

For the fourth consecutive preseason, all four of Carolina’s opponents are from the AFC as the Panthers open with a home game against the defending AFC South champion Houston Texans (Aug. 10-14) before consecutive road games at Tennessee (Aug. 17-21) and at Jacksonville (Aug. 24-27). Carolina returns home for the preseason finale against the defending AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Carolina and Tennessee are playing a preseason contest in Nashville for second consecutive season after the Panthers earned a 26-16 victory in 2016. The Panthers and Texans are squaring off for the first time in the preseason since a 2012 game at Bank of America Stadium while the Panthers and Jaguars have not faced off in the preseason since a 2006 meeting at Jacksonville. The Panthers and Steelers will be meeting in the preseason finale for the 15th consecutive season.

The Panthers are 43-46 all-time in preseason games. Carolina finished at least .500 in the preseason in each of its seven playoff seasons.

2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time Television

Week One TBD, Aug. 10-14 Houston TBD Panthers TV Network

Week Two TBD, Aug. 17-21 @ Tennessee TBD Panthers TV Network

Week Three TBD, Aug. 24-27 @ Jacksonville TBD Panthers TV Network

Week Four Thursday, Aug. 31 Pittsburgh TBD Panthers TV Network