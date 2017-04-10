Parent talks capturing video of inflatable caught in wind

Related Coverage VIDEO: 5 kids hurt when bounce house blows away at church carnival

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – The frightening moments were caught on camera when winds lifted an inflatable slide and bounce house into the air.

It’s an experience Lauren Nesmith never expected while recording a video with her daughter about their fun day at the Springwell Church Carnival on Saturday.

“She [daughter] was in the princess bouncy house that was directly next to the slide that went up,” said Nesmith. “Right after that pop noise you heard everybody yell and I look over and all of a sudden the bouncy house was going through the air.”

Nesmith was rolling when a gust of wind carried two inflatables into the air around 2:00 p.m. The slide – which didn’t have kids on at the time – crashed into powerlines off Wade Hampton Boulevard.

“We did hear the bzzzt from it hitting the power-line,” said Nesmith. “Sheer panic which, I think, you could hear in the video because I didn’t know what was going on.”

Nesmith captured the aftermath when an inflatable tumbled into the road, and people scurrying about.

“We just wanted to provide a free carnival to serve and love this community,” said Springwell Church Operations Pastor David Pearson. “That’s what this church is about and the accident on Saturday was unfortunate.”

Pearson says hundreds of people were there attending the event.

“Around two o’clock we noticed just a burst of wind that lifted two tents it continued across our campus and apparently lifted an inflatable slide and inflatable bounce house,” he said. “No children were bound up in the slide or the bounce house. As the bounce house lifted, the children fell out of the bounce house.”

Five children were hurt and taken to the hospital.

Inflatables were part of the fun at Monday’s ‘Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt’ benefiting Greer Relief and Greer Community Ministries. Organizers took extra measures tying inflatables to a fence in addition to mounting them in the ground to help give parents peace of mind following Saturday’s accident. These inflatables were not provided by the same company.

“I think it’s good to know they’re taking precautions because they realize it can happen,” said Parent Greg Hill.

Nesmith says she’ll keep an eye on the weather when attending future events with inflatables.

“From now on if it’s a windy day like it was that day, I would probably think twice about it,” she said.

The church had hired an independent company to set up operate and tear down the inflatables. At last check, Pearson said all but one of the children was released from the hospital.

We found out South Carolina and Georgia do not regulate inflatables. In North Carolina, operators must have a certificate. There are also specifics on how the toys are tethered to the ground, and require the bounce house to be deflated if winds top 25 miles per hour.