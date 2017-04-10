Tips to avoid becoming a car break-in victim

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has several tips to help keep you from becoming a victim of a car break-in.

Deputies say they have had reports of break-ins at several locations around the county. They say most of that is taken from the vehicles is cash, change, electronics, purses, and even glasses.

Here are some tips to keep from becoming a victim:

Please make sure that all windows and doors of your vehicles are locked, even if the vehicle will be left on your property or close to your residence.

Do not leave valuables, such as cash, checkbooks, debit or credit cards, purses or electronic items in your vehicles. Take them inside of your residence. If you plan to hike, fish or hunt, only bring with you any identification cards or licenses that you need and carry them on your person, along with some cash and maybe a debit card if you need it.

If possible, please park your vehicles in well-lit areas of your residence or places where you shop.

If you discover that your vehicle has been broken into, do not touch anything either inside or outside of the vehicle if possible and contact your local law enforcement agency as soon as possible so that evidence will be fresh and will be in the best possible position to be preserved.

“While no law enforcement agency can ever guarantee with 100% certainty that someone will not be a victim of a crime, the Sheriff’s Office feels that these steps can at least possibly reduce the potential of someone being the victim of a vehicle break-in,” says Public Information Officer Jimmy Watt.

Anyone with any information concerning any recent vehicle break-ins or any other crimes can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME- SC or 864-638-STOP. As always with Crimestoppers, all information given is confidential and all callers remain anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.