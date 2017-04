USC UPSTATE CONTINUES TO CELEBRATE ITS 50TH ANNIVERSARY AND AS PART OF THE CELEBRATION, WE ARE FEATURING PROGRAMS AND PEOPLE WHO ARE MAKING A DIFFERENCE AT THE UNIVERSITY.

HERE’S SOMETHING YOU MAY NOT KNOW…

TUCKED AWAY IN DOWNTOWN SPARTANBURG ON THE CORNER OF EAST MAIN STREET IS THE UPSTATE GALLERY ON MAIN. IT’S FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, AND IT ALSO HOUSES A PERMANENT COLLECTION OF ANDY WARHOL PHOTOGRAPHS. IT’S ONE OF ONLY A FEW ART GALLERIES IN THE NATION WITH A PERMANENT ANDY WARHOL COLLECTION.