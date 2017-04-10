Wellford could limit fees for towing on commercial property

WELLFORD, SC (WSPA) – The city of Wellford says they are considering an ordinance that would set a maximum of what towing companies can charge for non-consensual tows on privately-owned commercial property.

They have become aware of incidents where owners were charged fees that were “substantially high,” according to the city.

They say it would also require operators that work with privately-owned commercial property to register with the city, set requirements for signage for enforcement,

A special meeting is planned for Tuesday on the ordinance.

Here is the full ordinance

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA )

COUNTY OF SPARTANBURG )

CITY OF WELLFORD ) ORDINANCE NO. 2017-0404

“WRECKERS AND WRECKING SERVICES

TO PROVIDE FOR “NONCONSENSUAL BOOTING AND TOWING.”

WHEREAS, the City of Wellford will establish a schedule of maximum rates

that can be charged for vehicle towing and storage from public rights-of-way; and

WHEREAS, there are at present no maximum rates for the towing and storage of vehicles

towed from privately-owned commercial property; and

WHEREAS, the Wellford Police Department personnel have become aware of incidents

when vehicles were towed from privately-owned commercial property and the vehicle owner was charged towing-related fees that were significantly higher than rates permitted for towing from the public rights-of-way; and

WHEREAS, an ordinance is desired to protect the public and reasonably

balance the property rights and interests associated with the towing of privately-owned vehicles

from privately-owned commercial property.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND MEMBERS OF

COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WELLFORD, SOUTH CAROLINA, IN COUNCIL

ASSEMBLED:

SEC. 01-01. NONCONSENSUAL BOOTING AND TOWING.

(a) City recognizes the rights of real property owners to restrict or prohibit

the parking of motor vehicles on their premises without their consent,

or without appropriate payment when consent is given, and recognizes

that parking on privately-owned commercial property without the

property owner’s consent is a misdemeanor under S.C. Code 1976, § 16-

11-760 if the owner has posted notice at a conspicuous place.

(b) City nonetheless finds as follows:

(1) When a lot owner consents to parking by the public but requires

payment in all or some instances, state statutes do not fully

address the balance between lot owners or managers and vehicle

motorists.

(2) Increasingly, there are instances of vehicles being towed from

privately-owned commercial property, or instances of wheels

being booted while the vehicles are on privately-owned

commercial property, without the vehicle owners having been

given sufficient notice that parking on the premises is not

authorized, or without vehicle owners having been warned of the

specific consequences.

(3) There are no clear and objective standards under state statutes for

what constitutes a conspicuously posted notice.

(4) Restricting the use of spaces in private lots to paying monthly

parkers or requiring other users to make payment on a basis of

payment per occasion of use is not a predatory practice. However,

the willful inducement to use a private lot with an expectation to

levy additional charges beyond normal parking fees as a

precondition of exiting the lot is a predatory practice.

(5) Predatory towing practices involving vehicles parked on lots

associated with residential properties, primarily apartment

complexes, is also a problem which can disproportionately impact

the working poor who face the choice between paying what in

some instances are excessive towing-related fees and the loss of

their vehicle.

(6) Excessive charges for nonconsensual booting and towing, as well

as the refusal of certain towing services to release vehicles prior to

their being towed even when the vehicle owner is prepared to

provide payment for the vehicle, constitute predatory practices, as

do efforts to patrol and wait for offenders to park their vehicles in

insufficiently posted parking lots.

(7) Predatory booting and towing practices of businesses offering

booting and towing services to real property owners can have a

detrimental impact on the business climate of restaurants and

other commercial establishments whose patrons sometimes park

in lots with either no notices or inadequate notices posted.

(8) Predatory booting and towing practices can impose excessive

hardships on drivers who have not intentionally acted in bad faith

in parking vehicles on privately-owned commercial property in

many circumstances.

(9) Poorly marked and inadequately staffed parking lots lead to

confrontations between motor vehicle drivers and providers of

booting services and towing services to substantially the same

extent as deliberately predatory entrapments, and the

confrontations lead to calls for a police department response.

(10) Establishing reasonable rules of conduct is a good means of

balancing the bona fide interests of property owners, booting

providers and towing providers, with the interests of the parking

public and businesses whose patrons need parking.

(11) The city can reconcile the rights of real property owners with the

public interest of promoting commercial areas in the city as

regional destinations by requiring certain warning signs to be

posted at lots where booting and towing are used as enforcement

tools by real property owners and by establishing reasonable

measures to regulate privately-owned commercial lot owners and

towing and booting service providers.

(12) Booting inevitably results in a high instance of angry

confrontations which disturb the peace and threaten public order.

SEC. 02-01. DEFINITIONS.

The following words, terms and phrases, when used in this chapter, shall have

the meanings ascribed to them in this section, except where the context clearly

indicates a different meaning:

Boot or locking wheel boot means a mechanical clamp or device that is

professionally manufactured and designed to lock the wheel on a motor vehicle

thus immobilizing the vehicle and preventing anyone but the key holder of the

device from removing it.

Deliver means placing a towed motor vehicle in the actual possession of the

owner, authorized operation or authorized agent of the owner.

Lot or parking lot means any privately-owned place which is used for parking

motor vehicles while leaving them unattended. The term “lot” or “parking lot”

includes places which customarily make per use charges or require lease

payments from users, and it also includes places where no charges or payments

are ordinarily assessed, whether the places are associated with a particular

building or stand alone.

Motor vehicle means any car, truck, motorcycle, or similar equipment which

has wheels and is propelled by an engine and which is capable of moving on

the public ways of the city.

Nonconsensual booting means the booting of a vehicle which is authorized or

directed by a person other than the vehicle owner, authorized operator or

authorized agent of the owner.

Nonconsensual towing means the towing of a vehicle from property other than

the public right-of-way which is authorized or directed by a person other than

the vehicle owner, its authorized operator or an authorized agent of the owner.

The term “nonconsensual towing” shall not apply to nonconsensual tows that

occur as a result of vehicle repossession by a lien holder having title to the

vehicle.

Privately-owned commercial property booting means the booting of a motor

vehicle from private real property at the request of the property owner or the

agent of the privately-owned commercial property owner.

Privately-owned commercial property towing means the towing of a motor

vehicle from private real property at the request of the property owner.

Property owner means the person or business entity which owns and occupies

real property. For real property which is leased, the term “property owner”

shall mean the lawful lessee with occupancy and control of the premises.

Control of the premises with the authority to refuse admittance to the property

is the factor which determines the status of “owner” under the sections which

follow.

Towing operator means any person, company or partnership, engaged in the

business of towing or storing towed vehicles, and the term includes the

employees of the individual or business entity engaged in such business.

SEC. 03-01. WARNING SIGN FOR NONCONSENSUAL BOOTING AND

TOWING.

(a) It shall be unlawful to charge for the nonconsensual towing of any motor

vehicle from any parking lot located upon privately-owned commercial

property without authorization from the owner of the motor vehicle or of

the city, or to request the provider of booting or towing services to engage

in such actions, except under the following circumstances:

(1) The property owner has posted the property at each vehicular entrance

to the property with a sign approved by the city manager, or his

designee, and having been determined to be conspicuous for the

property and entrance concerned so as to be clearly visible by the

person of ordinary sensibilities upon entrance to the property. The

name and telephone number of the towing service provider must

appear on or immediately below the sign.

(2) All signage must be approved by the city manager as complying with

the provisions of this section. The city manager may direct the traffic

services division to develop a standard sign in compliance with the

criteria of this section. The standard sign shall be made reasonably

available to lot owners and their representatives in an electronic format

which can be utilized by private sign vendors for the manufacture of

the standard sign. The traffic services division shall develop standard

signs at cost to requesting lot owners or their representatives.

(3) Signs shall be placed at the entrance of each parking lot of privately-owned

commercial property or in a position that is clearly and

unmistakably visible to a driver upon entering the lot. The exact

placement must be approved by the city manager or the city manager’s

designee in order to ensure that the sign can be seen by drivers of motor

vehicles upon entering the parking lot. Additional signs may be placed

elsewhere in the lot at the owner’s discretion.

(4) The city manager, or the city manager’s designee, may require that the

required signage be placed on a sandwich board sign frame, or

comparable temporary frame, at ground level of all entrances whenever

a lot begins operation as a pay per use lot on a temporary basis, or

whenever other circumstances such as physical configuration of the lot

or its relation to the right-of-way or other properties reasonably require

in order to meet the purposes of this section.

(b) The requirements of subsection (a) of this section are in addition to, and

not in lieu of, the provisions of S.C. Code 1976, § 16-11-760(A) requiring

the posting of privately-owned commercial property before an

unauthorized vehicle can be towed without the vehicle owner’s consent.

SEC. 04-01. PAYMENT AND PROCEDURES FOR NONCONSENSUAL

BOOTING AND TOWING.

(a) Subject to Section 06-01 which sets forth all allowable nonconsensual

towing-related charges. The owner of the vehicle which is towed in

accordance with this section shall be responsible for paying all applicable

towing-related charges provided that the real property owner has complied

with all of the requirements contained in Section 02-01.

(b) No provider of towing services shall tow a motor vehicle from a parking lot

located upon privately-owned commercial property without the owner’s

consent without first having obtained a written authorization for such

action from the property owner, and without the authorization showing the

name and bearing the signature of the property owner. The authorization

may be in the form of a written agreement to cover all nonconsensual

towing for a particular lot for a specific term.

(c) Any towing operator performing a nonconsensual tow, shall within 60

minutes of the removal of the vehicle from the private lot, telephone the

police department to make an oral report of the tow by providing the

applicable information on the tow record/invoice form described in Section

05-01. Any towing operator which fails to give such notice within one hour

of the time the vehicle was towed shall not be entitled to any compensation

for the towing and storing operation and shall deliver the vehicle to the

owner upon request.

(d) If a driver of a vehicle to be towed arrives prior to removal of the vehicle

from the posted property, then the towing operator must accept payment

tendered at the scene and release the vehicle immediately. For payment

tendered at the scene, the required payment can be no more than one-half

the maximum authorized for nonconsensual towing in Section 06-01.

SEC. 05-01. PERMIT REQUIRED.

(a) No provider of services for towing vehicles from privately-owned

commercial property shall operate within the corporate limits of the city

without obtaining a permit for that purpose from the city manager or the

city manager’s designee. The permit shall be in addition to, and not in lieu

of, any business license permit otherwise required under this Code.

(b) The city manager or the city manager’s designee shall develop such forms

as may be appropriate for the application for the permit, which shall be

approved as to form by the city attorney, and may refrain from issuing a

permit without the information on the form being complete. The

information required shall include, as may be relevant to the service, the

principal operating the business, the street and mailing address of the

business, the street address of where towed vehicles will be stored, the state

of incorporation of the business, persons having an ownership of five

percent or greater in the business, telephone numbers where persons

operating the business can be reached at any time of the day or evening, a

description of all equipment to be used, the name and address of other

businesses from whom equipment will be leased or borrowed, a list of

properties where the business is authorized by the property owners to boot

vehicles or have them towed, a certification that changes in the information

will be updated in writing prior to the changes taking effect, an

acknowledgement that a violation of this chapter is a basis for the

revocation of the permit or of the business license, or both.

(c) No permit shall be issued absent copies of certificates of insurance, from an

insurance carrier authorized to do business in this state, evidencing general

liability insurance, and such additional lines of coverage as the city

manager determines to be relevant to the business, in such uniform and

standard amounts as the city manager or the city manager’s designee

determines to be reasonable, considering the exposure to harm by the

general public.

(d) The books and records of all providers of towing services shall be subject to

inspections and audits, and must be kept at the office location identified on

the permit application. Failure to keep such books and failure to make all

books kept available for inspection and audit by the city when access is

requested is a basis for suspension or revocation of permits under this

section and a basis for suspension or revocation of the provider’s business

license.

SEC. 06-01. MAXIMUM CHARGES FOR TOWING, BOOTING AND FEES

RELATED THERETO; METHODS OF PAYMENT AND

INVOICE/RECEIPTS.

(a) Charges made to vehicle owners or operators for nonconsensual towing of

motor vehicles on privately-owned commercial property shall be limited to

the following:

Booting & Towing Fees

Fees relative to booting and towing of motor vehicles parked without permission on

privately-owned commercial property within the city

Booting and towing permit fee $ 25.00

Maximum booting charge from private lot 50% of tow cost

Maximum towing charge from private lot $100.00

Vehicles less than 26,000 pounds

City-provided sign (each) $25.00

Maximum Storage charges for impoundment $20.00

Applicable only after 24 hours of storage) $20.00

Maximum disconnect fee 50% of tow cost

DMV Processing Fee $35.00

Authorized processing fee for any vehicle retained for

five (5) or more days, as a tow company incurs direct costs

with DMV after retention of five (5) or more days.

Dolly Fee Authorization $40.00

Authorized fee when all four-wheel drive vehicles must be

dollied to safely move

Weather Wrap Fee – Per window/sunroof wrapped $10.00

Authorized fee for open windows and sunroofs that require

weatherproof wrapping

Vehicles Exceeding 26,000 pounds – Maximum Fee $400.00

Authorized fee for vehicles exceeding 26,000 pounds in weight

(b) The maximum fees set forth above in subsection (a) shall be set by the city

manager from time to time. All other fees and charges are prohibited.

(c) The city manager shall set the fee in an amount that is high enough that

property owners can reasonably expect to receive timely service from

competent providers when a request for service is placed. However, the fee

shall not be so high that it is punitive. The removal or immobilization of

the vehicle having been found to be sufficiently punitive that an additional

monetary penalty is unwarranted.

(d) Every provider of nonconsensual towing services must provide to a motor

vehicle owner or operator an invoice and receipt, or a combination form

serving as an invoice which can become a receipt upon payment from the

motor vehicle owner or operator. The invoice/receipt must be capable of

being prepared in duplicate, with an original provided to the vehicle owner,

and the duplicate to be retained by the service provider for not less than

three years. The form shall show the name and telephone number of the

service provider. It shall reflect the time, date and place of booting or

towing, and the time and date of accepted payment. It must bear the

signature or initials of the person accepting payment. The city manager

may develop additional information requirements which are reasonably

related to the purposes of this chapter.

(e) Any violation of this Ordinance may subject the offender to fines of up to

$500 per violation and/or 30 days in prison or a revocation of its business

license.

This Ordinance shall become effective immediately upon second reading. DONE and RATIFIED this 11th day of April, 2017.

First Reading: April 4, 2017

Second Reading: April 11, 2017