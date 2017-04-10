Woman killed in crash with Elbert Co. deputy

By Published:
Credit: WCMH

ELBERT Co., GA (WSPA) – A woman is dead after a crash with an Elbert Co. deputy, according to the coroner.

Coroner Chuck Almond said the accident happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Hartwell Highway and Ruckersville Rd.

The deputy was traveling north on Hartwell and the woman was travelling west on Ruckersville, according to the report.

The deputy was responding to a call when another car failed to stop or yield to the deputy, according to investigators.

Almond says that driver was ejected. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

She has been identified as Heather Payton, 31, according to the coroner.

The Georgia Highway Patrol is investigating.

