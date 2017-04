OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Schneider Electric is expanding and creating 56 new jobs, according to the SC Dept. of Commerce.

They say the expansion will be at their existing Seneca facility at 1990 Sandifer Blvd.

They make motor control centers and enclosed drivers and starters for production lines, oil rigs and equipment in wastewater treatment plants, according to the commerce department.

They say hiring should begin in the next few months.

If you are interested you can go to their website HERE.