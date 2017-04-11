April is National Donate Life Month

(WSPA) — Donate Life South Carolina and Sharing Hope SC will celebrate National Donate Life Month this month.

The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. Wednesday with an announcement. Donate Life South Carolina and the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles plan to announce the results of a three-year push to increase the number of registered donors in the state.

According to Donate Life, more than 1.8 million people in South Carolina are registered to donate organs and tissue. But the number of people needing transplants is also on the rise.

The organization says over 1,000 people in South Carolina are on a waiting list for a transplant. Nationwide, about 120,000 people are on the national transplant waiting list.