April is National Donate Life Month

WSPA Staff Published:
Marshall Jones, John Barcia
In this photo provided by the University of Virginia Health System, taken Dec. 9, 2015, Marshall Jones, right, laughs with Dr. John Barcia in the Battle Building at the University of Virginia Children's Hospital in Charlottesville, Va. A shake-up of the nation's kidney transplant system is getting more organs to patients once thought nearly impossible to match, according to early tracking of the new rules. (Coe Sweet/UVA Health System via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

(WSPA) — Donate Life South Carolina and Sharing Hope SC will celebrate National Donate Life Month this month.

The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. Wednesday with an announcement. Donate Life South Carolina and the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles plan to announce the results of a three-year push to increase the number of registered donors in the state.

According to Donate Life, more than 1.8 million people in South Carolina are registered to donate organs and tissue. But the number of people needing transplants is also on the rise.

The organization says over 1,000 people in South Carolina are on a waiting list for a transplant. Nationwide, about 120,000 people are on the national transplant waiting list.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s