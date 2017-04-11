1 dead after crash involving dirt bike in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – At least one person is dead after a crash in Anderson County Tuesday night, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash happened on Blount Road near Murphy Road just after 8:30pm.

A 7News crew at the scene says the crash involved a dirt bike.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

