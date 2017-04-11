SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg officer is among two people hurt after a crash involving a police motorcycle in Spartanburg.

The crash happened near the Dominos Pizza on Union Street.

Highway Patrol says the motorcycle was driving east on Union Street when it struck a car that was turning left into a driveway around 9:45pm.

The officer was wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

“We, the members of the Spartanburg Police Department are all saddened by the very serious accident involving a member of our team,” said Spartanburg Police Chief Alonzo Thompson. “We ask for your prayers for the officer, his family and his colleagues.”

The driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Union Street has been closed while the investigation continues.

Highway Patrol says charges are pending in the crash

More stories you may like on 7News

Spartanburg motorcycle police officer seriously injured in crash A Spartanburg officer is among two people hurt after a crash involving a police motorcycle in Spartanburg.

1 dead after crash involving dirt bike in Anderson Co. At least one person is dead after a crash in Anderson County Tuesday night, according to the coroner’s office.

GA Pastor pressured 2 teens to have sex while he watched A Georgia jury has convicted a pastor of molesting two teenagers who attended his church in coastal Brunswick.

Worker electrocuted while paving road in Greenville Co. The Greenville County coroner says a man was electrocuted when a dump truck struck a power pole causing the lines to fall and hit his body.

Park vandalized in Seneca, $20,000 in damage done Police say around $20,000 in damage was done by vandals to Blue Ridge Field in Seneca over the weekend.