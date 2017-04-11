Spartanburg motorcycle police officer seriously injured in crash

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg officer is among two people hurt after a crash involving a police motorcycle in Spartanburg.

The crash happened near the Dominos Pizza on Union Street.

Highway Patrol says the motorcycle was driving east on Union Street when it struck a car that was turning left into a driveway around 9:45pm.

The officer was wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

“We, the members of the Spartanburg Police Department are all saddened by the very serious accident involving a member of our team,” said Spartanburg Police Chief Alonzo Thompson. “We ask for your prayers for the officer, his family and his colleagues.”

The driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Union Street has been closed while the investigation continues.

Highway Patrol says charges are pending in the crash

