Drayton Mills ribbon cutting for Marketplace

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Drayton Mills in Spartanburg is showing off it’s new Marketplace Tuesday.
They were hosting the Spartanburg Area Chamber if Commerce’s Business After Hours.
It is a mixed use space with 289 luxury apartments and the largest historic restoration project in SC, according to a press release.
It features several different restaurants, including:
Rick Erwin’s “The Standard”
Mozza Roasters
Melotte Enterprise
Burn Boot Camp will also open its doors in the next few months.
Governor McMaster was there to celebrate the milestone.