Drayton Mills ribbon cutting for Marketplace

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Drayton Mills in Spartanburg is showing off it’s new Marketplace Tuesday.

They were hosting the Spartanburg Area Chamber if Commerce’s Business After Hours.

It is a mixed use space with 289 luxury apartments and the largest historic restoration project in SC, according to a press release.

It features several different restaurants, including:

Rick Erwin’s “The Standard”
Mozza Roasters
Melotte Enterprise

Burn Boot Camp will also open its doors in the next few months.

Governor McMaster was there to celebrate the milestone.

