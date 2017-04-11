Election today for lieutenant governor’s former seat

WSPA Staff Published:

(WSPA) — Eight Republican candidates will face off Tuesday in a primary election to fill the S.C. Senate seat vacated by Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson.

Candidates include former Pendleton Mayor Carol Burdette, former S.C. Rep. Don Bowen, attorney James Galyean, Richard Cash, Corey Bott, Brad Johnson, John Tucker and Dean Allen.

A run-off will be held April 25 if needed.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

To see a map of the district click here: http://www.andersoncountysc.org/gis-e911addressing.

You can check your voter information here:  https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/eng/voterinquiry/VoterInformationRequest.aspx?PageMode=VoterInfo

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s