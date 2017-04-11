Election today for lieutenant governor’s former seat

(WSPA) — Eight Republican candidates will face off Tuesday in a primary election to fill the S.C. Senate seat vacated by Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson.

Candidates include former Pendleton Mayor Carol Burdette, former S.C. Rep. Don Bowen, attorney James Galyean, Richard Cash, Corey Bott, Brad Johnson, John Tucker and Dean Allen.

A run-off will be held April 25 if needed.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

To see a map of the district click here: http://www.andersoncountysc.org/gis-e911addressing.

You can check your voter information here: https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/eng/voterinquiry/VoterInformationRequest.aspx?PageMode=VoterInfo